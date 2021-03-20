Following Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s announcement March 15 regarding the island’s tourism reopening plan, the Guam Visitors Bureau launched the Guam Safe Certification and the World Travel and Tourism Council Safe Travels stamp program, according to a release from GVB.

The mission of the program is to help rebuild confidence among the local community and visitors as travel restrictions ease and the tourism industry begins its revival, according to the release.

Guam Safe Certification, which was developed by the University of Guam, identifies establishments that have the utmost compliance, care, and pride in following local government health and safety guidelines.

The WTTC is recognized for creating the first-ever safety and hygiene stamp. The stamp enables travelers to identify destinations around the world that have adopted standardized health and hygiene protocols. The Safe Travels initiative is globally accepted and instills a level of confidence in both tourism trade and international visitors, according to the press release.

GVB serves as the official organization to issue the Guam Safe certification and Safe Travels stamp to local businesses. The program is free of charge and available to all eligible businesses in Guam that implement health and hygiene protocols. It is an important and powerful symbol for visitors, industry workers and other stakeholders as it represents a consistent global approach to COVID-19 safety practices.

Qualified businesses can use the logos on their website, emails and digital channels as well as generate business materials, videos, social media campaigns and other communication methods.

“We are working hard to prepare our island so that we can welcome back visitors with our warm håfa adai spirit,” said GVB President and CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “The Guam Safe Certification and WTTC Safe Travels designation is just one of many initiatives GVB is coordinating in order to prepare our tourism industry and island business community.”

For more information or to apply for the Guam Safe Certification and WTTC Safe Travels stamp, visit guamvisitorsbureau.com/resources/safe-travels.