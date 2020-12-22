GVB launches #ProtectGuam campaign

The Guam Visitors Bureau launched a new campaign aimed at promoting current health and safety protocols and encouraging the local community to do its part in the fight against COVID-19.

The #ProtectGuam campaign runs through Jan. 20, 2021 with four different photo contests under the #ProtectGuam umbrella.

Participants have the opportunity to win $100 by posting their photos to social media with the #ProtectGuam hashtag or uploading their entries to visitguam.com/protectguam via its direct uploader feature. While content can be posted to all social media platforms, GVB will be tracking contest entries through public Instagram profiles and consumer site submissions.

“For months, island residents have heard the messaging to wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. We’ve decided to take the elements of the current protocols in place and encourage the community to creatively show us how they’re protecting our island so they can win some cash,” said GVB Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero. “GVB continues to support our local government, private sector, and the international community by dedicating its resources to the fight against COVID-19."

The themes for each contest include wearing a mask, showcasing Guam’s heroes, staying active and healthy during this pandemic, and protecting Guam. GVB will choose 10 winners with the best user generated content for each contest.

According to GVB, the bureau enlisted the help of what they've identified as "key opinion leaders" to spark more involvement from the community and promote the Guam COVID Alert App.

#GuamHeroes (Dec. 21-31, 2020)

Showcase a local hero who has had a positive impact during the pandemic.

#GuamActive (Jan. 1-10, 2021)

Express how you stay active and healthy during the pandemic while following safety protocols.

#ProtectGuam (Jan. 11-20, 2021)

Share your reason why you protect Guam and encourage others to do the same in this COVID era.