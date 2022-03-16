GVB officials planning trips to Korea, Japan

Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez on Monday said there is a plan for GVB officials to visit South Korea and Japan as part of ongoing efforts to attract the two Asian countries' citizens to visit Guam again, now that more COVID-19 restrictions have been eased.

The team is expected to meet with its tourism counterparts, industry partners and officials in those countries. Gutierrez said details of the planned trips continue to be discussed.

"Korea seems ready now to receive us after April 1," Gutierrez said, adding that this will be followed by a trip to Japan.

Starting March 21, people entering South Korea from overseas will no longer need to self-quarantine if they are fully vaccinated.

The South Korean government also plans to allow people entering the country to use public transportation from the airport to their destinations, starting in April.

The quarantine exemption will require proof of a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test.

GVB continues to provide free PCR testing for tourists before they return to their countries, to incentivize tourists to visit Guam. Tourism officials expect arrivals to pick up starting this quarter after the improving arrivals last year were hijacked by the omicron surge.