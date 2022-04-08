GVB posts $2.9M net loss as revenues, spending drop

The Guam Visitors Bureau posted a net loss of $2.9 million in fiscal 2021, a reversal of its fortune from a net position of $10.6 million the year prior, as the COVID-19 pandemic decimated visitor arrivals and shuttered tourism businesses.

GVB’s total revenues decreased by 62%, from $15.8 million in fiscal 2020 to $6 million in fiscal 2021, the bureau announced in a press release.

GVB revenues are primarily appropriations from hotel room tax collections that go through the Tourist Attraction Fund, which significantly decreased from $14.8 million in fiscal 2020 to $5.3 million in fiscal 2021.

The bureau's operating revenues for fiscal 2021 decreased by 73%, from $787,000 in fiscal 2020 to $209,000. These revenues are derived from consumption tax refunds, in-kind contributions, other income such as sponsorships and donations, and membership fees.

This change in operating revenues is seen as largely due to the $520,000, or 90%, decrease in the consumption tax refund, which GVB receives from the Japanese treasury on certain expenditures incurred in Japan and reported by the GVB Japan overseas office. This consumption tax refund drastically decreased from $576,000 in fiscal 2020 to $57,000 in fiscal 2021, due to the limited activity of the GVB Japan overseas office.

Other nonoperating revenues include federal contributions, which relate to various programs and campaigns administered by GVB. These are the Electronic Declaration Form Project, the Vax N’ Win, and the Liberation Day programs. Federal contributions increased by 290%, from $112,000 in fiscal 2020 to $436,000 in fiscal 2021.

Operating expenses decreased by $7.4M

GVB’s operating expenses decreased by $7.4 million, or 47%, from $15.7 million in fiscal 2020 to $8.3 million in fiscal 2021. This significant decrease was largely due to the $5.4 million, or 58%, decrease in professional services, from $9.3 million in fiscal 2020 to $3.9 million in fiscal 2021. In fiscal 2021, all marketing representations overseas were adjusted to a minimum fee to maintain a market presence.

Of the professional services, Destination Management received $1.3 million, Korea marketing received $901,000 and Japan marketing received $485,000 which accounted for 32% of GVB’s total operating expenses.

GVB spent $3.1 million in personnel costs out of a total of $8 million in operating expenses.

Current visitor arrival forecasts project an increase of about 111% over fiscal 2021.