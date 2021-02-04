GVB recognizes visitor safety officers

The Guam Visitors Bureau held its second annual awards ceremony to recognize the achievements of its visitor safety officers on Jan. 29. The VSOs were recognized for their outstanding contributions in 2020 by the GVB board, management and staff in an outdoor ceremony at the bureau’s Tumon office, according to a media release from GVB.

“On behalf of President and CEO Carl Gutierrez, the tourism industry, and the people of Guam, we thank the visitor safety officers for what they do, the exceptional way in which they carry out their responsibilities, and the many times they go above and beyond the call of duty,” said Gerry Perez, GVB vice president, in the release.

The VSOs documented more than 12,000 reports of assisting residents with COVID-19 advisories on social distancing and use of public parks and beaches last year, according to the release.

Eight VSOs commended

The GVB board and management commended the VSOs for their outstanding contributions and additionally presented eight special awards during the ceremony.

• Håfa Adai Spirit Award – VSO Donnie Atoigue The heart of the Visitor Safety Officer program is in its concierge service. The VSO program has been an extension of Guam’s renowned hospitality and Håfa Adai spirit. Atoigue has gone above and beyond to exemplify this spirit. • Integrity Award – VSO James Rodriguez Rodriguez demonstrated high standards of ethics and integrity while performing his duties as a Visitor Safety Officer. Rodriguez has demonstrated a high level of professional standard through his actions and commitment to doing the right thing and always rising to the occasion.

• Significant Achievement Award – VSO Frankie Borja

Borja was rewarded for making significant achievements in the field and great strides in his professional development. This is demonstrated by the number of incidents he has personally responded to and his efforts to go above and beyond his call of duty to assist those in need.

• Lifesaving Award – VSO Kylen Dohress

Dohress provided direct assistance to a distressed vessel that had 23 individuals, including 11 children. Dohress swam to the vessel where he assisted and guided them to shore safely, also ensuring all children had lifejackets on.

• Rookie of the Year – VSO Mart Sablan

Sablan was recognized as new VSO who has shown outstanding performance in his current position.

• Beach Safety Officer of the Year – BSO Ricardo Samonte

The Beach Safety Officer position is a crucial safety role within the VSO program. The BSO provides the presence of water safety on the northern side of Tumon. The Beach Safety Officer of the Year was awarded to BSO Samonte, who achieved outstanding success in his duties.

• Visitor Safety Officer of the Year – VSO Marissa Maryland-Boak

The Visitor Safety Officer program is both concierge and safety. The VSO of the year award is given to an individual who has demonstrated high performance in executing both of those roles and who has exemplified outstanding service to the community. This year’s award was presented to Maryland-Boak.

• Leadership Award – VSO Shift Leader Christopher San Nicolas

This award was presented to San Nicolas for demonstrating outstanding leadership among his peers and leading by example.

The VSO program is currently contracted to G4S Secure Solutions. Information was provided in a press release.