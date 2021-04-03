GVB selects Japan marketing representative

The Guam Visitors Bureau has appointed Shintsu SP Co. Ltd. to provide tourism destination marketing representation services in Japan, according to a March 31 release from GVB.

The contract amount is for $144,000 beginning April 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2021; with three options to renew each fiscal year thereafter, subject to the availability of funds, according to GVB.

“GVB congratulates Shintsu SP on being the highest ranked qualified offeror and thanks all the companies that put in the time to submit proposals. Honoring the long history between Guam and Japan is important in rebuilding our tourism industry. We will be leaning on Shintsu SP’s expertise and reputation in the market,” said Carl T.C. Gutierrez, president and CEO of GVB. “We look forward to our dynamic collaboration as we work together to move past this pandemic.”

Shintsu SP will operate as GVB’s representative and liaison office in the marketplace. The company will be working closely with the GVB Japan team to promote Guam tourism and to achieve visitor arrival goals, the release stated.

“Shintsu SP is very proud of this agreement with the Guam Visitors Bureau regarding Tourism Destination Marketing Representation Services in Japan. We are confident that we will be able to introduce an even more attractive Guam to the Japanese travelers by leveraging our years of experience in the marketing and travel industry,” said Soichiro Higuchi, representative director and president of Shintsu SP. “After the pandemic is over, we will do our best to make Guam the first-choice travel destination among Japanese travelers by working very closely with all stakeholders in Guam tourism, in Guam and in Japan. We are excited and ready to get started.”

Shintsu SP was established in 1977 as a sales and trade marketing specialist agency. Today, the company has more than 600 sales promotion experts at work in street and retail fronts, as well as nationwide exhibitions and events. Shintsu SP has offices in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Sapporo, Kanazawa, Okinawa and other locations to support client businesses in Japan. The company offers strategic planning for travel destination marketing, public relations, activation, staff training, retail front marketing, in-store promotion, and digital promotion that meets the emerging needs of clients.