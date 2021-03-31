The tourism industry's continued downturn is placing doubts on how much will be available in government subsidies for cultural groups, but lawmakers, the Guam Visitors Bureau, and affected nonprofit organizations were generally supportive of proposed changes to how recipients will be given grants.

For the past several fiscal years, the Legislature has dictated amounts and beneficiaries through the annual budget law. Sen. Tony Ada has introduced Bill 47-36, which received its public hearing Tuesday, to return direct control over the process to GVB. Usually, these grants are paid by the Tourist Attraction Fund, which receives money from taxes collected during hotel stays. The measure also allows the bureau to pay the subsidies through federal grants and private donations.

“As we’re coming out of the pandemic trying to reopen our economy, it’s important that we do try to keep up the image of our island,” Ada said at the hearing. “Hopefully, this will be one way to assist our village mayors in keeping our villages and parks clean.”

As proposed by the bill, half of the money budgeted for the grants program would be earmarked for government partners: the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Mayors Council of Guam, and village municipal planning councils, in order for these agencies to pay for beautification and maintenance of parks and recreational sites. The remaining half can be used for nonprofit organizations identified by GVB, alongside 20 pre-approved groups named in the bill.

Gerry Perez, GVB vice president, told senators that in the last eight years, $550,000 on average was granted annually, with individual awards averaging $150,000 per group. The visitors bureau is anticipating it will create new rules and procedures for the program if the measure becomes law, which would include additional public hearings.

In testimony supporting the bill, Perez noted the "strategic value in coalescing a more unified purpose" around Guam's overall brand and "in authenticating the story we tell about ourselves today and tomorrow."

The 20 groups that would be made eligible for the grant program through the bill are:

• På’å Taotao Tåno;

• Historic Inalåhan Foundation;

• Pacific War Museum;

• Håya Cultural Preservation Foundation;

• Guam International Film Festival;

• Humåtak Foundation;

• Åmot Taotao Tåno’;

• Huråo Academy;

• Inetnon Gefpa’go Cultural Arts Program;

• Humanities Guåhan;

• Guam Symphony Society;

• Guam Unique Merchandising and Arts (GUMA);

• Duk Duk Goose;

• Ayuda Foundation;

• Traditions Affirming our Seafaring Ancestry (TASA);

• Traditions About Seafaring Islands (TASI);

• Guåfi Inc.;

• University of Guam Press;

• Ulitao; and

• Micronesian Conservation Trust.

Representatives from several of these organizations shared their stories of how the grants have helped their missions and the tourism industry over the years. Vince Reyes from Inetnon Gefpa’go explained why having the subsidy during the ongoing public health emergency made a real difference.

“It really saved us from this pandemic, especially when everything shut down, when shows shut down. We have no revenue coming in from any source right now, not even community sources – so we’re really, really, really struggling to stay afloat. My concern is … that when it moves to GVB that the process will continue to be fair, and I’m sure it will with (Gerry) Perez at the helm.”

Concerns were shared about the previous budgetary process. Sen. Joanne Brown said Legislatures in the past “have taken the liberty of sometimes appropriating these funds for their own certain projects that they wanted to see facilitated.” Brown and Sen. Telo Taitague also suggested controls be put in place to limit the number of consecutive years an organization can receive a grant, and to evaluate whether a recipient misused funds or failed to deliver promised programs.

“We’ve been seeing the same … people year after year after year receive these funds. But I think there are other nonprofits who feel they’ve been neglected, and not had the opportunity to avail themselves of this funding too,” Taitague said.