GVB: Skipping quarantine for AstraZeneca-vaccinated travelers bodes well for Guam tourism

Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's decision to allow travelers who are fully immunized with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to skip quarantine upon entry to Guam will mark a significant step toward bringing back significant numbers of Korean tourists after more than a year of their absence.

The effective date and other details will be in an amended policy statement that the Department of Public Health and Social Services is now working on, Adelup said.

Right now, only travelers fully vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can skip quarantine when they enter Guam, if they are able to prove they are immunized.

These vaccines are U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized, while AstraZeneca is awaiting U.S. FDA authorization. The U.S., however, already has donated millions of doses of AstraZeneca to other countries.

Jeju Airlines, Gutierrez said, plans to resume its Incheon-Guam flights starting in July or August, carrying Korean travelers fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

GVB requested that the governor include AstraZeneca on the list of authorized COVID-19 vaccines for Guam quarantine exemptions, and the governor on Friday made the decision to allow travelers vaccinated with AstraZeneca to skip quarantine, Adelup said.

Gutierrez said other airlines could follow Jeju Airlines' lead and could soon carry AstraZeneca-vaccinated travelers to Guam.

"This bodes well for Guam and the Korean market. Jeju Airlines has been pushing for this to happen, and they will be bringing in Korean travelers fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca starting in July or August," Gutierrez told The Guam Daily Post on Friday.

Some 60% of those fully vaccinated in Korea were immunized with the AstraZeneca vaccine and 40% got the Pfizer vaccine, Gutierrez said.

Leon Guerrero met with her chief medical adviser, Dr. Michael Cruz, who also is the state surgeon of the Guam Army National Guard, Gutierrez and other health and tourism officials Friday afternoon.

"She did mention (Friday) that she will allow for AstraZeneca. DPHSS is working on an addendum," the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, told The Guam Daily Post.

Korean travelers who were fully vaccinated in Korea are not required to quarantine upon their return home.

So if they are not required to quarantine on Guam because they were fully vaccinated in Korea with AstraZeneca, then that would spur tourism between Guam and Korea, Gutierrez said.

Air V&V

The governor also received a presentation Friday afternoon from GVB and members of the Physicians Advisory Group and the Surgeon Cell, mainly on GVB's Air V&V program, or "vaccination and vacation," for American expatriates wanting to be vaccinated on Guam.

Gutierrez and Paco-San Agustin said the governor is reviewing the proposed Air V&V policy.

According to GVB, the program proposal seeks to allow American expats to buy a package that includes a hotel stay with COVID-19 testing which they can do on their second day, while in quarantine.

At present, American expats visiting Guam to get an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine are required to quarantine for 10 days at a beachside hotel complete with meals, paid for by the government of Guam using federal pandemic funds. The expats can then get their free COVID-19 vaccine once released from quarantine.

GVB and the governor's Reopening Task Force have been finding ways to reinvigorate the tourism industry, more than a year since pandemic travel restrictions prevented visitors from traveling.