GVB to host travel, media group from Japan

The Guam Visitors Bureau will be hosting its first trade familiarization tour from Japan since 2019.

The tour will be from June 13 to June 16, and will bring approximately 50 travel agents, media and other travel trade partners to the island in support of GVB’s market recovery efforts, GVB announced in a press release.

The fam tour is being done in cooperation with United Airlines and the Japan Guam Travel Association as part of the GoGo! Guam campaign, which also celebrates the 55th anniversary of the first direct commercial flight from Japan to Guam on May 1, 1967.

While on the island, the travel trade representatives will experience Guam’s current product offerings, attractions, optional tours and other activities.

A Guam Trade Show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon June 14 at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

The participating GVB members include Baldyga Group, Country Club of the Pacific, DOCOMO Pacific, Dusit Thani Guam Resort, E-Communications LLC, Fish Eye Marine Park, Grand Plaza Hotel, Guam Ocean Park, Guam Premier Outlets, Guam Reef Hotel, Hard Rock Café, Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Hotel Nikko Guam, Hyatt Regency Guam, JGTA, Lam Lam Tours, LeoPalace Resort Guam, Lotte Hotel Guam, Micronesia Mall, Onward Beach Resort, Onward Mangilao Golf Club and Talofofo Golf Club, Pacific Islands Club, Rakuten Travel Guam, Rihga Royal Laguna Guam Resort, Skydive Guam, Spa Ayualam, The Tsubaki Tower, The Westin Resort Guam, Valley of the Latte Adventure Park, and Wyndham Garden Guam.