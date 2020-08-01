GVB to host Travel Talks webinar series

The Guam Visitors Bureau will host a new Travel Talks webinar series in a continued effort to revitalize Guam’s tourism industry, GVB announced Friday in a press release.

The series aims to educate and inspire GVB members and industry stakeholders to reimagine their businesses as Guam begins its tourism recovery efforts. GVB will partner with different experts in each webinar that will equip participants with key practices and preventive measures to safely and warmly welcome visitors back.

The first free webinar, “Reshaping the Guest Experience,” will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and features a panel of international industry experts in hospitality.

“GVB is proud to connect experts beyond our shores to our industry partners in exploring the best practices and concepts that help businesses adapt to this COVID-19 era,” said former Gov. Carl T.C. Gutierrez, GVB president and CEO. “I want to personally invite everyone to participate in this webinar series. We look forward to reshaping the travel experience to be even more safe and enjoyable for all.”

The panel of speakers includes:

• Thomas Wenger, senior vice president of Enderun Hotels, a hospitality management solutions provider in the Philippines;

• Bel Castro, assistant dean of the College of International Hospitality Management of Enderun Colleges; and

• Rey Moraga, front office manager of Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor in Siem Reap, Cambodia, who was named one of Asia’s Young Professionals of the Year in Asian Federation of Exhibition and Convention Associations (AFECA) Asian Awards 2019.

The topics to be discussed include:

• How to inspire guest confidence;

• Understanding the essentials of building brand value and applying flexibility; and

• Skills refresh – how tourist industry front-liners can adapt to their new roles.

The Travel Talks webinar series is free and available to everyone. To register, visit www.guamvisitorsbureau.com/webinars.