GVB to key tourist markets: No quarantine, no testing upon arrival

Guam Visitors Bureau board Chairman Sonny Ada said Tuesday that a letter will be sent to Korea, Japan and Taiwan informing them that visitors from the respective countries will not face quarantine when they visit Guam.

The mandatory quarantine will be lifted on July 1 when the tourism industry reopens, according to Ada.

“That announcement has been refined and is being reported today to our travel partners in Korea, Taiwan and Japan,” Ada said during a GVB press conference at the governor’s office.

“It will be very clear that we will not be requiring quarantine upon arrival to Guam and that is a big goal, a signal that we are ready,” he said.

No testing for incoming travelers

As for COVID-19 testing of incoming tourists, that is still not part of the plan, said Ada.

“I think it has been agreed with the governor and the industry that it will not be required,” he said.

The position on testing, he said, was taken with much advice from the medical field.

Ada further explained that inaccurate testing or the timeline of testing are some of the reasons behind the decision not to require it.

“You could be tested the day before you leave and possibly catch the virus on the flight over…there are different factors,” he said, “At this point, Guam is still relatively safe and what we have to do is take all the certain protocols to minimize any potential spread.”

Guam will seek 'quarantine waiver'

Work has been underway to welcome back visitors to the island, said Ada.

“In anticipation of this official letter, the wheels have been already spinning; airlines have been preparing routing; we have been hearing hotels are preparing for arrivals. The tour agents are packaging and are ready to sell Guam,” he said.

Japan, Korea and Taiwan still require their residents to quarantine for 14 days upon return from their travels.

However, the board chairman said GVB does hope to establish a special “quarantine waiver” for those who are returning from visiting the island.

“When we alert them that we are open, then hopefully…we might be able to establish that there is a Guam-only quarantine waiver for returning travelers who visited Guam so they don’t have to quarantine when they return,” he said.