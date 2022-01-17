Funding for shopping vouchers worth $250 each to be given to tourists to help boost Guam visitor arrivals could be used instead for another program that also incentivizes travel to the island, the Guam Visitors Bureau said Thursday.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said funding set aside for the $250 shopping voucher program could be used to "reboot" a program that provides free COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for fully vaccinated tourists before their flights home.

The bureau was able to fund 5,748 free PCR tests for tourists returning to their home countries in November and December, using a $1 million budget.

That is $150 to $175 that many fully vaccinated foreign travelers to Guam didn't have to spend on a PCR test.

During the period of free PCR tests, GVB was able to see significant increases in arrivals compared to a year ago.

No decision has been made on which of the two incentive programs GVB will fund.

"In addition to PCR (testing), Guam is also offering a $250 voucher that we have been talking about in the past, but we have not instituted or implemented yet because the sentiment at this time is that we leave it the way it is, but whatever money that's allocated to this might be more prudently allocated for PCR testing, so we are still in talks on that," Perez said Thursday at the GVB board meeting.

Based on discussions last year, GVB was setting aside about $2.5 million to provide $500 in shopping vouchers or debit cards that tourists could use only on Guam to buy goods and services from participating vendors.

The amount has since been reduced to $250 for shopping vouchers for Korean visitors, based on Perez's presentation Thursday.

Perez also presented Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands travel incentives, starting with quarantine.

Fully vaccinated travelers to Guam are allowed to skip government quarantine, while those traveling to the CNMI are required to stay at a government quarantine facility for five days.

Perez said Guam provided free PCR tests for departing visitors in November and December, while the CNMI continues its support of $300 per PCR test.

As for tourist vouchers, the CNMI has been providing $100 to $500 vouchers to tourists, while Guam plans to start in February but this could change.

After a pandemic-induced tourism slowdown, Guam started seeing arrivals pick up last year. But the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Guam's main tourism markets of South Korea and Japan has resulted in reductions in the number of air seats and travel cancellations, so GVB is looking to soften this latest blow to the travel industry by offering incentives to travelers.