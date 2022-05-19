As part of the island's tourism month celebration, the Guam Visitors Bureau is welcoming a group of select tourism ambassadors from Japan from May 17 to 22.

The ambassadors were selected through GVB’s #HereWeGuam contest in Japan out of a pool of more than 500 participants. The first wave of ambassadors flew to Guam in February and participated in optional tours that featured marine sports, hiking, wellness, shopping and restaurants.

This next group of five ambassadors includes the return of Miss Universe Japan personal trainer Takuya Mizukami and Miss University Aichi 2020 Kanna Taiji, as well as Miss International Runner-up 2020 Minami Katsuno, Miss Universe Japan 2018 special award recipient Yuika Tabata, and professional model Shiho Kinuno. They will focus on familiarization tours oriented toward honeymooners and the office ladies travel segments as part of the in-market GoGo! Guam campaign, according to GVB.

“We are thrilled to welcome our ambassadors from Japan, who have been actively helping us in-market with promoting our island throughout the year. This is an opportune time for them to visit Guam as we celebrate the 55th anniversary of the first flight from Japan to Guam, tourism month, and more activities returning thanks to the easing of restrictions,” said GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez in a press release. “Their presence is strategically important as we move forward with the recovery of tourism and build up confidence in the Japan market.”