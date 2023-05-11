The Guam Visitors Bureau was one of 43 that participated in the 38th Seoul International Travel Fair held at COEX May 4 to 7.

About 55,000 people attended the fair during the four-day event, enjoying a variety of attractions at the Guam pavilion, including cultural performances by local CHamoru group Guma’ Taotao Tåno', photo opportunities with Kiko and Kika — the Guam ko’ko’ mascots — and interactive social media events, according to a release from GVB.

The Guam pavilion also had a reservation feature that allowed visitors to purchase Guam travel products and enter to win round-trip tickets to Guam. In total, 133 Guam packages were sold at the travel fair.

“Guam participates in the fair every year to engage directly with consumers in Korea and to show that we are fully prepared with our Guam partners for a rapid recovery of the Korea market. As overseas travel gradually increases, I hope that Koreans will choose to visit Guam to experience the warmth of the CHamoru people and the charm of our island,” said Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB director of global marketing.

GVB won the Best Parade Award and Best Booth Contents Award.

The Guam delegation included Baldyga Group, Crowne Plaza Resort Guam, Core Tech (Bayview Hotel Guam, Dusit Beach Resort Guam, Dusit Thani Resort Guam), Guam Travel & Tourism Association (Fish Eye Marine Park, Guam Ocean Park, Hertz Rent A Car, Guam Plaza Resort, Guam Premier Outlet, Valley of the Latte), Hoshino Resort Risonare Guam, PHR (Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Hotel Nikko Guam, The Tsubaki Tower, Righa Royal Laguna Guam Resort) and Skydive Guam.

GVB, Jeju organization partner

As part of the South Korea mission, GVB signed a memorandum of understanding with the Jeju Tourism Organization to pave the way for a more sustainable tourism industry in the South Korea market.

The Jeju Tourism Organization is a government-invested corporation that was established in 2008 to promote Jeju Island as a competitive destination in both domestic and global tourism markets. The signing took place at Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas in Korea on May 4. The GVB delegation was led by Korea Marketing Committee Chairman Ho Sang Eun and members of Jeju Tourism Organization were led by President & CEO Eun Sook Koh.

Both organizations plan to foster strategic partnerships and facilitate cooperative mechanisms for the promotion of Guam and Jeju. Future marketing projects will focus on environment, social and governance campaigns as well as content production for sustainable tourism that highlights the safety of both destinations.

“As we continue with our tourism recovery efforts, GVB’s mission in South Korea is to expand our source markets and to develop our resources,” said Eun. “In this regard, we are very excited to build the bridge with the Jeju Tourism Organization, which will lead us to active engagement in tourism, culture and business. We look forward to solidifying our partnership with Jeju and seeking mutual prosperity by working together.”