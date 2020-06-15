Guam Visitors Bureau officials on Thursday said they are working to show South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and other tourism markets that Guam is a safe destination and is ready to welcome back tourists by July 1.

They acknowledged that Guam does not have control over other countries' decision to again allow their citizens to travel abroad or lift their 14-day quarantine requirements, or when airlines will resume their flights.

"We can only control the Guam side and let the markets know that we are ready beginning July 1," GVB board Chairman Sonny Ada said.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said Guam can manage and allay the fears of tourists, assuring that they won't get stuck in a 14-day quarantine once they arrive on Guam.

Guam maintains a low infection rate for COVID-19.

Setting a reopening date is a proactive decision by the governor, Ada said, responding to the tourism industry's need to have an "open for business" date.

July 1 could still change if there's a large spike in COVID-19 cases or high hospital occupancy because of these cases.

Flights resume

At Thursday's GVB board meeting, officials said air service from South Korea will resume in July, and travel agencies there are now selling Guam for July and August travel.

Eva Air, GVB officials said, is seriously thinking of resuming flights to Guam soon. An airline representative was expected to meet with GVB officials on Friday.

GVB said flights from Japan currently are still not tracking for July, but GVB President Carl Gutierrez will meet with Japan's consul to convey to Japan the island's readiness to welcome back tourists.

Gutierrez on Wednesday met with South Korea's consul, hoping to convince Seoul to allow its citizens to soon start visiting Guam again.

GVB officials said Guam needs to come up with a tourism protocol that has the input of health, tourism and airport agencies.

Ada said showing Guam is prepared to provide the traveler a safe experience is a key component in its marketing recovery efforts, as travelers and travel agents today are looking at the COVID-19 safety component of a destination.

"Guam is in a better position to be ahead of the game than trying to catch up," he said.

'Get up and move'

To help prepare Guam, GVB will be leading an islandwide cleanup on June 27, is working with the Department of Public Works on road repairs, especially in Tumon, and is working closely with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and other agencies in addressing homelessness.

Gutierrez, a former governor, said the administration is looking at building a long-term shelter for the homeless and said it could be on Ysengsong Road in Dededo.

Perez said GVB is transitioning its "Give us a moment" campaign to "Get up and move" messaging.

But he said Guam "can't really execute until we're certain of all the flights and arrivals."

"So even though we're positioned for opening on July 1, that's kind of an aspirational date," he said at the meeting.

Perez said GVB is working to obtain a "safe travel stamp" designation for Guam from the World Tourism and Travel Council to signal to tourism markets that the island meets health, hygiene and safety standards.