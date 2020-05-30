GWA takes on $134M debt

The Guam Waterworks Authority has borrowed $134 million from bond investors to finance more infrastructure projects, GWA announced Friday.

GWA's outstanding long-term debt was at $496 million in fiscal 2019, according to an audit report released on May 15.

According to the agency, there was a high demand for Guam bonds, leading to orders of $2.95 billion – 22 times more than the available amount in bonds offered.

“The high demand from investors allowed GWA to further reduce the interest rate by 25 basis points from 4.25% to 4%,” utility officials stated in a press release.

The proceeds of the borrowing will be spent on capital improvement projects, including court-ordered projects.

The strong interest from investors was a signal that the Municipal Bond Market has recovered from recent selloffs over the last two months, utilities officials stated. The GWA bonds received investment grade ratings of A- from Standard & Poor's and a Baa2 from Moody's Investors Service.

The borrowed money will be deposited into GWA bank accounts on June 4.