GWA takes on $134M debt

PAYING BILLS: Customers pay their bills at the Guam Waterworks Authority and Guam Power Authority satellite office on May 7, 2019, in the Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña. Post file photo

The Guam Waterworks Authority has borrowed $134 million from bond investors to finance more infrastructure projects, GWA announced Friday.

GWA's outstanding long-term debt was at $496 million in fiscal 2019, according to an audit report released on May 15.

According to the agency, there was a high demand for Guam bonds, leading to orders of $2.95 billion – 22 times more than the available amount in bonds offered.

“The high demand from investors allowed GWA to further reduce the interest rate by 25 basis points from 4.25% to 4%,” utility officials stated in a press release.

The proceeds of the borrowing will be spent on capital improvement projects, including court-ordered projects.

The strong interest from investors was a signal that the Municipal Bond Market has recovered from recent selloffs over the last two months, utilities officials stated. The GWA bonds received investment grade ratings of A- from Standard & Poor's and a Baa2 from Moody's Investors Service.

The borrowed money will be deposited into GWA bank accounts on June 4.

Tags

Recommended for you