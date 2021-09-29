Halloween trick-or-treat events are expected to be low-key this year, said Jeff Moylan, owner of Underground Dungeon, a party supplies store in Harmon.

The Oct. 31 tradition of playing tricks or giving treats in honor of the dearly departed might be "localized events which mean extended family," Moylan said.

But while business has yet to rise to pre-pandemic levels, it's better than last year when the store wasn't even open because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, he said.

The shop started offering Halloween items in July.

This time, even when more age-eligible island residents have been vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19, Moylan acknowledged that people are still cautious because of the delta variant. The island has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation at more than 86%, but the community also has seen more deaths and infections this month, compared to previous months, as the delta variant is believed to have caused more infections, more severe cases and deaths.

Based on what customers are buying for Halloween, Moylan said it looks like most trick-or-treat events will be small and limited to family members.

The cautious approach also is being considered by the party supplies store that used to triple its sales in the months leading to Halloween – until the pandemic happened in 2020.

"If you are going to celebrate, you are going to have to be careful with the gathering," Moylan said.

But even small get-togethers can be fun, and people seem aware they have to be cautious, he said.

"People have adapted and evolved – they seem more creative," Moylan said.