Prompted by an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases, Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank and Territorial Savings Bank announced Aug. 6, that effective Sept. 30, they will require employees to show proof of full vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according to a joint media release from the three banks.

Under the new policy, the financial institutions will cover the COVID-19 test cost for unvaccinated employees undergoing weekly testing.

Employees may submit requests for exemptions due to legitimate religious or medical reasons. Individuals granted exemptions will be required to comply with regular COVID-19 testing and other preventive requirements.