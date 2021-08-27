Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded MNDPI Pacific JV, of Honolulu, an $88 million firm-fixed-priced modification contract for architect-engineer services on various structural and waterfront projects primarily under the cognizance of the Pacific area of responsibility, according to a media release from NAVFAC Pacific.

The work to be performed provides for AE services on the execution and delivery of military construction project documentation; functional analysis and concept development workshops; design charrettes; design-build request for proposals; post construction award services and other AE work.

Work under this contract will be performed at various Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Pacific area of responsibility, including, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, Australia, Japan and Hawaii.

The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months. It is expected to be complete by July 2025.