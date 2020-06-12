Health self- assessment part of check-in process at United Airlines

A customer acknowledgment form, or “Ready-to-Fly” checklist, based on recommendations from the Cleveland Clinic, is the latest addition to the United Airlines CleanPlus program, United said in a press release.

Airline officials say United is the first major U.S. airline to ask all passengers to complete a health self-assessment as part of the check-in process.

The “Ready-to-Fly” checklist asks customers to confirm they have not experienced COVID-19-related symptoms in the 14 days prior to flying. The assessment is another way the company is working to promote health and safety, according to the release.

The checklist will be included during the digital check-in process on the United mobile app, United.com, on a United kiosk, or by reviewing and verbally confirming when checking in with an agent at the airport to receive a boarding pass.

It includes the following:

• You must wear a face covering while on board for the safety of everyone.

• Have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 21 days.

• Have not experienced any of the following symptoms in the past 14 days (excludes symptoms from a preexisting condition)

- Temperature of 38C/100.4 F or higher

- Cough

- Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing

- Chills

- Muscle pain

- Sore throat

- Recent loss of taste or smell

• Have not been denied boarding by another airline due to a medical screening for a communicable disease in the last 14 days.

• Have not had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

The checklist also affirms customers are willing to abide by the airline’s other safety protocols, including wearing a face covering, which is now mandatory for all employees and customers on board a United aircraft.

Customers who are not able to confirm these requirements and choose not to travel will be able to reschedule their flights. Customers may also choose to check in at the airport for further review.

"As people are returning to their daily activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, their health and safety – as well as the health and safety of others - should continue to be top-of-mind,” said Dr. James Merlino, chief clinical transformation officer at Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center and a United CleanPlus adviser.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority, and we have been working closely with trusted medical experts and partners to institute new practices and procedures to further protect those who work and travel with us,” said Pat Baylis, United’s corporate medical director. “United’s ‘Ready-to-Fly’ wellness checklist sets clear guidelines on health requirements for our customers and helps minimize the risk of exposure during the travel experience.”