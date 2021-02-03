Healthy meal prep business expands during pandemic

Jesse Rosario and his team at Boka Box had been experiencing a steady buildup with their business since launching in 2016. Rosario formulated a unique business model that didn’t offer one-off meals in a traditional restaurant setting, but instead, he devised comprehensive meal plans designed to combat the major diet-related health issues facing Guam residents, including diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and high blood sugar, just to name a few. “The main reason I got into nutrition and this business is because Guam has the highest number of diabetes per capita,” Rosario said.

Customized meal plans

Boka Box customers have the option of having a customized meal plan designed by Rosario, who is a nutritionist. “We try to match the meal plans to our customer’s lifestyle, while keeping in mind the biggest component of nutrition is consistency, and we provide that consistency every day,” said Rosario. Once the meal plans are finalized, which consists of breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks daily, customers pick up the fully cooked meals at new Boka Box location in Hagåtña.

Lockdowns

The lockdowns of 2020 had a devastating effect on not only the business, but also for Boka Box customers. “Our customers were pleading with us to open, but I couldn’t compromise the health and safety of my staff,” Rosario explained. “For the first lockdown, we had to shut it down for eight weeks, the second time it was for six weeks.”

Also, because of the nature of the business model, ingress and egress were key factors. "Our business was steadily increasing, and it just became clear that we needed to expand, especially with the new practice of the curbside pickup service," Rosario said.

Understanding portions and healthier eating habits

The meal plans are based on the Paleolithic, or paleo, diet, which restricts processed foods, flours and sugars, and puts an emphasis on freshly prepared ingredients. “The basis is very paleo, everything from scratch, we want to get rid of the processed junk,” Rosario said.

Also, Rosario believes the whole culture of eating habits has to have a new approach. "The whole point is to help people understand portions and healthier eating habits,” he said.

In regard to the diet-related health issues, which also happen to be COVID-19 comorbidities, Rosario added, “We have an eight-week program that can get on the road to reverse a person’s high blood sugar, obesity and bad nutritional habits."

Boka Box is now located on West Soledad Street in Hagåtña. The business can be reached at 922-2652, online at www.thebokabox.com and on social media @thebokabox.