Hematologist/oncologist joins GRMC

Dr. Gilda Gomez has joined the Guam Regional Medical City's Hematology/Oncology & Infusion clinic, GRMC announced in a press release. She is also an internal medicine doctor and brings nearly 30 years of experience to GRMC in both fields. '

Gomez was a hematologist/oncologist at the University of South Florida, where she also was an assistant professor of medicine. After completing her residency, Gomez remained in Florida at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa until 2005, when she relocated to her native El Salvador to open a private practice. In 2008, Gomez opened a second private practice in Del Rio, Texas, while continuing to see patients in El Salvador via telemedicine. Gomez kept her private practice for 16 years until December 2021, when she joined GRMC.

“I am very happy to be here,” said Gomez. “The staff at GRMC have been very welcoming and supportive. The island’s tropical climate reminds me of El Salvador and I feel right at home. I look forward to serving the community by providing critical treatment to patients with cancer.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“GRMC is excited to welcome Dr. Gomez to our Hematology/Oncology clinic. We know our patients will benefit greatly from her expertise,” said President/CEO Alan Funtanilla. “Dr. Gomez will help us to continue building the reputation of our Hematology/Oncology & Infusion clinic, elevating it to a recognized center of excellence in Guam and Micronesia.”

Health care providers are invited to visit www.grmc.gu and download the patient referral form for cancer patients seeking treatment.