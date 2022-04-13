High school students can learn trade skills, earn credit in summer program

With a summer break from classes coming up, public high school students are being given a chance to learn job skills and earn credit that will get them closer to graduation.

The Guam Department of Education and the GCA Trades Academy have a partnership that allows high school students to earn graduation credit and nationally recognized credentials by taking trades academy classes, the GCA Trades Academy announced in a press release.

Registration is now open for the summer program, the trades academy stated in the press release. Classes will be held daily at the GCA Trades Academy Tiyan Training Facility from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13 through Aug. 8

The curriculum will cover basic safety, construction math, hand tools and power tools, construction drawings and materials handling.

Students will be introduced to a variety of trades, including carpentry, masonry, ironworking, electrical, welding, heavy equipment and cranes. Upon completion of this two-level course, students will have the basic knowledge needed on any job site.

Registration closes May 31. Students are encouraged to contact their school counselors or call 671-488-5244 or email liza@gcatradesacademy.org.

On April 9, the GCA Trades Academy presented 56 level completion certificates to GDOE high school students. The cohort receiving the certificates completed courses in the Core Curriculum and Construction Craft Laborer levels one and two.

According to a release, 300 local construction workers and high school students currently are enrolled in the GCA Trades Academy, which has trained more than 4,400 students.

The academy was established to provide a nationally recognized industry skills training center, support U.S. Department of Labor recognized apprenticeship training programs and support the skilled labor needs of construction contractors and related industries doing business on Guam. Instructors are local construction professionals trained to teach the curriculum.