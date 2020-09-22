Local companies are stepping up to support the government's efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, which has shut down many government agencies and businesses.

Between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4, workshops on effective contact tracing processes were held at the University of Guam with training provided to 94 attendees from multiple institutions and government agencies.

The Hilton Guam Resort & Spa donated hotel room accommodations for the two University of California-San Francisco instructors.

United Airlines, Guam’s hometown carrier, also contributed to this endeavor by helping to reduce travel costs for the incoming instructors.

The local government, University of Guam, and UOG's Endowment Foundation created the response project along with UCSF.

“It is heartening to see such impactful displays of corporate citizenship. The UOG Endowment Foundation is grateful for the continued generosity and contributions of our partners, Hilton Guam Resort & Spa and United Airlines in supporting our island community," said Katrina Perez, executive director of the UOG Endowment Foundation.

Guam COVID-19 Response Project aims to assist with improve mass contact tracing on Guam by providing instructors from University of California-San Francisco to the island's medical and educational community.