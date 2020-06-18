Hilton spa to reopen Thursday

The spa at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa will reopen on Thursday after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus. Spa Ayualam will offer services by appointment only to ensure sufficient time to clean and sanitize the facility between guests, the spa announced.

Guests will be required to undergo a temperature check, complete a health questionnaire and to wear face masks in the reception and lobby area but can remove them while in a treatment room.

Seating in the lobby has been reduced to promote social distancing.

Spa employees will also be subjected to temperature screens before each of their shifts.

A sneeze guard has been installed in the reception area and spa receptionists are required to wear face masks. A UV sterilizer was also installed to sterilize items such as pens and clipboards.

Surfaces, including massage beds, will be sanitized between uses.

Certain services such as facials, herb tent and flower baths will not be provided until further notice, according to the business.