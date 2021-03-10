Hong Kong conglomerate-backed company pairs with IT&E to develop Guam data center

IT&E and Turbidite's Guam subsidiary have announced a joint venture to develop a data center on Guam.

Turbidite is backed by New World Development, a leading Hong Kong and China property conglomerate, according to the joint venture's announcement on Businesswire.

This marks the first in a series of key initiatives by Turbidite as the company continues to progressively roll out edge data centers in strategic locations across the Asia Pacific region, the joint venture announced.

“Over the past year, there has been an increase in connectivity requirements through Guam, which is the lowest latency point of U.S. soil to the growing economies of Asia Pacific,” Bill Barney, chief executive officer of Turbidite, stated through the Businesswire announcement. “Increasingly, tech companies are looking for highly connected and secure carrier-neutral data centers to store their edge nodes. Turbidite Guam will build a central IX for inbound cables destined for Asia.”

Jon Hjembo, director of Data Center Research, Telegeography, stated, “across (the) Asia Pacific, booming demand for lower latency access to content now coincides with increasing geopolitical concerns about overreliance on traditional hubs. As international operators look toward the network frontier, the race is on to build distributed and intermeshed interconnection nodes across the region.”

“We forecast the demand on the Trans-Pacific route will increase eightfold between 2021 and 2027. To meet these requirements, numerous new cable systems are being planned,” Hjembo added.

Jim Beighley, CEO of Prospector Pacific, parent of IT&E, stated, “We look forward to teaming up with Turbidite to build this long-awaited new facility in Guam. Upon completion, Turbidite Guam will be a main anchor point to release the bottleneck we are currently experiencing in this market, enabling us to provide added value to our existing and prospective customers.”

Design and planning are underway to convert an IT&E building into a 3 MW Tier III+ data center with future expansion to 10 MW capacity.

The new facility will feature open Meet-Me rooms with fiber-on-demand to all current and future cable landing stations in Guam, the joint venture stated on Businesswire.

Turbidite Guam will provide comprehensive value-added services to support multinational corporations, large internet companies and other hyperscalers who wish to establish or enhance footprints in the Asia Pacific region, the joint venture stated. The new facility is expected to be operational in 2022.