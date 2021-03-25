HOT bond sale signals investor confidence

The Guam Hotel Occupancy Tax refunding bond sale Friday, March 19, exceeded expectations in refunding the Series 2011 Hotel Occupancy Tax bonds, with savings in the current fiscal year in excess of $3 million to be dedicated to Guam’s tourism recovery efforts as well as significant debt service savings over the next several years, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

Guam officials committed two weeks to engage in investor calls to answer inquiries about Guam and the overall economy before the bond sale. As a result, GovGuam’s HOT Refunding Bonds Series 2021A received strong investor demand with $1.06 billion in total orders placed by 24 different investors. Of those investors, 10 firms placed orders for the entire series of bonds.

The Guam HOT bonds received a positive investor response which created an opportunity for Guam to lower the interest rates twice during the bond pricing process, going from an initial indicative pricing level of 3.42% to a final All in True Interest Cost of 3.23%. This overall effort allowed GovGuam to refund $72.3 million in existing bonds with $58.9 million of refunding bonds, a Net Present Value savings of $19 million. The HOT Bond closing is scheduled for March 31.

“We are pleased with the results of the HOT Bond Sale as it provides significant savings over the life of the bond and fiscal resources for Guam’s tourism recovery. The tremendous response is evidence that bond investors are confident in the future of Guam and our ability to rebound after this global pandemic,” stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“Gov. Leon Guerrero and I want to congratulate our fiscal team and the Guam Visitors Bureau on a job well done. The savings we will realize from this bond sale is part of the foundation for our recovery, and we are committed to continuing our efforts to rebuild a stronger Guam,” stated Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.