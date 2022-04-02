Hotel Nikko Guam is bringing "Effortless Eden" to Guam - a “brand refresh” that hotel officials said is part of its celebration of 30-plus years and preparation for anticipated visitors.

“With more than three decades of operating on Guam, we have developed a unique following. As we emerge from the pandemic, we need to adapt to the current market and stay relevant for our local guests and source market visitors,” Yusuke “William” Shinozaki, Hotel Nikko Guam acting general manager, said in a press release from the hotel.

“Our parent company, PHR Ken Corp., with six hotel properties on Guam along with a golf course and spa, is committed to improving the overall Guam product and appeal to the ever-changing consumer landscape,” he said. “Hotel Nikko Guam wants to become a place where visitors feel at home away from home, where they can come back regularly to enjoy excellent service, delicious cuisine, and comfortable and quality accommodations. Our brand refresh focuses on catering to the guests’ need to feel at ease, escape from their everyday lives and feel sure of the value and safety that we provide.”

Hotel Nikko Guam’s refreshed branding will position the property as an “Effortless Eden,” where service and quality will be enhanced with the hotel’s key values — ease, escape and ensure. The enhancements are slated for completion in stages through the new year, hotel stated in its release.

The concept takes advantage of the hotel’s location at the northern corner of Tumon Bay.

A sneak peak of the new concept can be seen in a video, titled "Effortless Eden," released Friday. It features the hotel’s 30-year legacy and nature scenes of Guam, and lays the path to the future. The video is posted on Hotel Nikko Guam’s Instagram and Facebook (@hotelnikkoguam) pages.

The video portrays a “nesting utopia (or) a home away from home for guests.” It portrays a little girl walking through the lush green jungle of the hotel properties, followed with scenes of a young woman enjoying the amenities and beach near the hotel.

“Some of the refreshed enhancements will extend beyond our branding materials. They’ll include the warmth of our hospitality, attentive and personalized service, and the feeling of ease on our property. Guam is a tropical paradise, and we want our guests to experience all that the property and island offer in a safe environment,” Shinozaki said.

Other enhancement plans include an updated website, a mobile app and service enhancements throughout the property. Special promotions will be announced and shared soon.

According to the press release, some of the upcoming enhancements include a contactless check-in experience, where guests are tended to on a personalized level. Guests will be able to make reservations for dining through the hotel’s app.

“We have also committed to a high safety standard for our guests. We must contribute to elevating Guam’s overall reputation as a safe destination. We believe that this will support a successful reopening of Guam’s tourism economy, so we can get our team back to work,” he added. “We thank our team for joining us as we continue our journey in providing unforgettable experiences for our customers who have supported us throughout our 30 years on Guam. Making these updates will provide a new Guam experience for our guests who will be returning soon.”