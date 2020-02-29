HUD awards $175K to Guam

Guam has been awarded a portion of the $36 million that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has given to public housing agencies and others.

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority will get $175,636, according to news release from HUD public affairs.

“Connecting families with the resources they need to invest in themselves gives them the opportunity to become self-sufficient,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “HUD is proud to give our local partners the resources they need to help their residents reach the next level.”

These grants are awarded through HUD’s Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency - Service Coordinators program (ROSS-SC), which supports local, innovative strategies that link housing assistance with public and private resources to enable participating families to increase their earned income; reduce or eliminate the need for welfare assistance; and make progress toward achieving economic independence and housing self-sufficiency, the release states. Service coordinators help each participant advance toward these goals in ways that best fit their needs, personal priorities, and interests.