Hundreds apply, inquire on Day 1 of $50M program to help struggling Guam businesses

While many have gone back to nearly pre-COVID-19 work hours, other employees remain on three days a week.

Such is the case for Guam Dry Cleaners employees, who still work less than 25 hours a week because the tourism-related revenue remains at 40% of pre-COVID-19 levels, according to Simon Sanchez, executive manager of Guam Dry Cleaners and Oka Pacific.

So, when a $50 million forgivable aid program for businesses hit worst by the pandemic opened its application process Monday, Guam Dry Cleaners submitted its application.

"Hopefully, this assistance keeps folks employed and helps carry over businesses and employees until tourism starts its recovery. It will be a slow tourism recovery," Sanchez said.

The Local Employers' Assistance Program, or LEAP, is administered by the Guam Economic Development Authority.

GEDA received more than 300 emails, a majority for application submissions and some for inquiries, on Day One of the application period, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

LEAP provides loans to small businesses that meet all eligibility criteria, mainly a demonstration of business interruption experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loans may be forgiven if at least 60% of all proceeds are used for eligible employee wage and benefit costs.

LEAP loan funds can be used for eligible businesses' operating expenses with a focus on ensuring that businesses have adequate resources to maintain and possibly increase employment.

Half of the LEAP budget of $50 million comes from American Rescue Plan funding of $25 million. The other $25 million is from local appropriations passed by the Guam Legislature.

A group of small businesses represented by Sanchez, David Tydingco, managing director and CEO of the Valley of the Latte Adventure Park in Talo'fo'fo', and others, earlier asked the government to help businesses that are hit hardest by the pandemic, and that are related to tourism.

Some of these tourism-related businesses were left out of federal pandemic relief programs.

"New federal funding has ended, so elected officials can only work with remaining federal and local moneys. We appreciate that there are many competing needs for these moneys, but hundreds of businesses and thousands of their co-workers and their families are really struggling now," Sanchez said.

GEDA will continue to accept LEAP applications until 5 p.m. Monday, March 31, 2022.

"The pandemic continues to present significant challenges to our economy. To support revitalization efforts, my administration has distributed over $90 million in direct aid to local small businesses," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement. "We have prioritized LEAP funding for small businesses that experienced severe levels of pandemic-related interruption. This ensures that our economy remains active in anticipation of what we all hope are prosperous days ahead."