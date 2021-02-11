Hutapea to speak at school of business conference

Siska Hutapea, president and chief appraiser of Cornerstone Valuation Guam Inc., is the guest speaker at the University of Guam School of Business & Public Administration Dean’s Speaker Series on Friday.

This first session is open to the public and will take place virtually at 2 p.m. Feb. 12, on Zoom.

"Hutapea holds a wealth of knowledge in real estate research, valuation, and consulting and is the only appraiser in Guam with three prestigious designations from Appraisal Institute, Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, and International Right of Way Association," the press release states.

"As a successful woman in business, Hutapea will share how she continues to lead during the pandemic and thoughts and ideas on how to build resilience as a leader."

The conference is free and open to the public. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2YBD5jp.