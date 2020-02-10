2020 Hyundai Venue hits the road

If a sleek new compact SUV cruising the streets of Guam has caught your eye, it might just be the 2020 Hyundai Venue available at Cars Plus in Maite.

“The Hyundai Venue is the newest segment of the SUV class of the Hyundai,” Cars Plus salesman Dan Rios said.

The South Korean automaker describes the vehicle as "unapologetically small, agile and not fragile," with a style that's ideal for "urban adventure."

With a 1.6 liter engine and front-wheel drive, the Venue gets about 24 to 26 mpg.

Rios has visited the Hyundai Motors Ulsan Plant, which makes about 5,800 cars a day, and said the company has come a long way since it first began making cars in 1967.

The automaker reinvented itself in the 1990s, investing in car designs that appealed to young drivers' sense of style and the rising consciousness of automobile safety, and were also easy on the budget. Over the years, Hyundai has built cars that have earned awards for safety, design and reliability.

The Venue is available in three models: base, SEL version, and SEL with a 4-cylinder engine.

Costing just shy of $21,000, the SUV is popular with college students, couples just starting out and even retirees who might need less interior space later in life.

The designers of the new Venue had new tech and safety features in mind.

Business development center and marketing manager Jade Blas said the Venue will act as a second pair of eyes on the road.

“If you are not paying attention, there is a little window in the vehicle information center which will tell you the level of attention you are at. So if you are looking down or you are looking back at the kids, this monitor will tell you low or medium or high,” Blas said.

Another feature can also help keep drivers stay in their lane and reduce the risk of accidents.

“There are three settings for that; one where it actually keeps you in the center of the lane, two, when it will notify you when you are about to exit the lane and just warn you, and the third will actually bring you back into the lane,” Blas said.

“Another great thing about the Hyundai products we have here is the lifetime warranty on the power train, that is the transmission and the front and rear axle,” Blas said.