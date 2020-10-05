iConnect announces its merger with IT&E

iCONNECT's customers will be transitioned over to IT&E, iCONNECT has informed its customers.

"iCONNECT will officially become part of the IT&E family," iCONNECT stated in an email to its custoemrs. "This is a very exciting event for both companies, our customers and our employees."

Over the next 90 days, all iCONNECT internet, postpaid and prepaid subscribers in the CNMI and Guam will be transitioned to IT&E.

"As a result, you will enjoy enhanced services and expanded wireless broadband experience in the CNMI and Guam at no additional cost," iCONNECT stated.

"During the transition, you can expect the same quality experience. Your plan and long-distance rates will remain the same; and your phone number will stay the same," iCONNECT assured.

"By the end of the year, all iCONNECT cellular customers will be completely serviced by IT&E. iCONNECT will discontinue cellular operations, including store and website operations," iCONNECT stated.

"Though we will now operate as one company, we will continue to provide you with the quality products and services we have provided the communities of the CNMI and Guam for more than a decade. We will continue to keep you and all our customers the focus of everything we do," according to iCONNECT, adding: "The combination of our two companies will allow us to deliver the highest level of network performance and customer service, both today and well into the future."