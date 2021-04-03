While improvement is still needed, the Office of Public Accountability commended the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority for issuing its fiscal year 2020 financial statements earlier and reducing the number of "qualified opinions and deficiencies" from the prior fiscal year.

Independent auditors Deloitte & Touche LLP rendered a clean opinion on both GHURA's fiscal 2020 financial statements and compliance for major federal programs, according to the OPA.

However, auditors identified three major deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting and four major deficiencies over compliance related to federal awards, the OPA's financial highlights stated. Auditors also issued a separate management letter, the OPA added.

"While this is our best audit ever, there were concerns on the compliance side raised by the independent auditors which we are not in full agreement with. We have reached out to federal partners for more guidance. Nonetheless, we are elated that we finally have clean audits on both our (a) financial statements and (b) compliance with 3 major programs," Ray Topasna, executive director of GHURA, stated in response to the audit report's release.

This is the second time that GHURA has received clean audits in financial statements and compliance since 2012, according to Topasna, who also headed the agency in 2012.

Other than its financial practices, the OPA reported that GHURA ended fiscal 2020 with a net loss of $2.2 million, an increase of about $669,000 compared to fiscal 2019.

GHURA increased operating revenues in fiscal 2020 due to a $3.4 million increase in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. However, tenant rental income decreased by about $111,000 compared to fiscal 2019, due to charges for the period and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the OPA.

Expenses also increased, going up $3 million compared to the prior fiscal year. Housing Assistance Payments, GHURA's largest expense, went up nearly $4 million. This is attributed to an increase in Section 8 assistance due to higher monthly leasing costs for units. The other major expenses are $4.7 million in salaries and wages, employee benefits of $2.2 million, depreciation in the amount of $3.4 million, and $2 million in other administrative expenses.

Repairs and maintenance decreased significantly, down to $1.8 million, compared to $4.2 million in fiscal 2019.

The agency was awarded Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, funds directly through HUD - $2.7 million and $3.5 million for the Community Development Block Grant and the Emergency Solutions Grant, respectively, according to the OPA.

"GHURA was awarded also $1.2 million for its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program and is authorized to disburse $745K to its Public Housing programs. As of September 30, 2020, $41K was expended, of which $901 (or 2%) was spent on administrative expenses and $40K (or 98%) on Tenant Services," the OPA stated.