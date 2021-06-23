Industry groups to hold economic forum

Trade groups in the tourism, construction and real estate industries, as well as four chambers of commerce, are joining hands to host an economic forum this week, according to a press release issued by the groups.

The forum will discuss issues such as Guam's tourism reopening date, vaccine tourism program, essential tools for reopening such as a QR code for proof of vaccination, safe certifications, and the results of the University of Guam COVID-19 survey.

The forum will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on June 24 at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

To reserve your seat at the Hyatt, register at info@ghra.org. Seating is limited at the Hyatt.

To register for the live webinar, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bbQvDvx3S3WhP2lZBOCfhw

The following partners joined efforts to make the forum happen:

********NINE BULLET POINTS***********

• Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association

• Guam Chamber of Commerce

• Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce

• Guam Contractors Association

• Guam Association of Realtors

• Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Guam

• Guam Korean Chamber of Commerce

• Japan Guam Travel Association

• Korea Guam Travel Association