The Port Authority of Guam is just one step away from finally demolishing and disposing of heavy equipment that is inoperable.

In total, five cranes and a barge are to be removed from the docks of the port’s Piti facilities. The agency’s board of directors recently approved the $2.57 million project and awarded the contract to Guam Shipyard, the only business to submit a bid, according to a press release from the port. The equipment will be disassembled, cut into manageable pieces and shipped off-site to an approved disposal facility.

“I want to thank all the divisions who are a part of this endeavor. It is a culmination of a lot of work and time to put the bid packet together and to also ensure that we are compliant with the procurement process,” Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio said during a board meeting last week. “This project will also help generate money for the Port as the space that will be freed up by the removal of all of this equipment will then be able to be utilized, which will bring in wharfage and dockage fees.”

The Port will now request final review and approval by the Public Utilities Commission.