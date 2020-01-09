An inspection of the Cost-U-Less in Tamuning could not verify a complaint of outdated meat being repackaged with new labels.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services inspection took place on Jan. 3 after a video of workers repackaging meat at the facility was widely shared on social media. A man commenting in the video stated that the meat was outdated and was being repackaged to be sold as fresh.

Cost-U-Less called the commentary inaccurate and misleading. The meat was being rewrapped due to excess moisture in the trays, the store stated. This is a common practice to ensure product quality, said store manager Steve Aguon.

Store staff demonstrated the process to the Public Health inspector, who noted that the item number is entered into a system which automatically pulls up the original expiration date.

The "pack date" is changed to the current day and the original "sell-by" date is maintained, the store told the inspector. The "sell-by" date is four days after the original packaging date as per company policy, according to the inspection report.

A copy of the meat shelf life policy was provided to the inspector, the report states.