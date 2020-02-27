Inspire Guam returns to the Dusit Thani Guam Resort for its third conference series, titled "Passion and Purpose in Paradise" on March 12.

Launched in 2018, Inspire Guam was created to connect growing professionals with the movers and shakers of Guam and to provide learning and networking opportunities for all business segments at all levels.

Victor Calvo, creative director of Inspire Guam, said the conference is for anyone looking for a new and refreshing perspective in Guam.

"If you are an advocate for a more collaborative and uplifting culture, we are building a community of passionate individuals who bring ideas into reality – making waves that matter," Calvo said.

This year, the event will be more engaging, hands-on, and more impactful to the island, the organizer said.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to three local nonprofit charities of the attendees' choice. The goal for this conference is to partner with at least six nonprofit organizations.

Inspire Guam is committed to providing professionals with the tools they need to succeed in this digital age, to spur progressive ideas from them, and to ignite a culture of entrepreneurship for the better of Guam, the organizer stated.

“Whether you are an aspiring entrepreneur or a business professional looking for new opportunities, Inspire Guam offers an environment to connect, create, share, and grow,” Calvo said.

Topics to be discussed:

Building a community around your passion

Giving yourself a runway before you launch

How to build a better personal brand

How to tell your brand story

Managing a brand from paradise

The digital advertising landscape, how to measure your return on investment

Leveraging the power of video to preserve culture

Creating a GIF for your brand

Discovering your purpose

Arts & entertainment panel

Sustainability panel

For more information, visit InspireGuam.com or call Victor at 777-5732.