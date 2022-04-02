IP&E has recently discovered that an unknown third party is posing as the company’s brands, Shell and Foody’s Guam, on Instagram and sending fraudulent offers to followers, the company stated March 31 in a press release.

IP&E is warning customers that these imposter Instagram accounts have been following and informing official shellfoodysguam followers that they have won $200 in Shell fuel and then providing instructions to claim their prize. Instructions include clicking on a link, submitting their phone number and checking their email for verification. The link provided redirects the reader to a website to claim e-books. This message and offer were not sent nor approved by IP&E, the company stated in its release.

The official Shell/Foody’s Guam Instagram handle is @shellfoodysguam, the company said in the release.

Accounts with variations of spelling or punctuation are not affiliated with Shell, Foody’s Guam or IP&E. Also, @shellfoodysguam is “Public” so this account can be viewed by all Instagram users.

Shell and Foody’s Guam did launch an Instagram promotion named $2,000 Shell Fuel Give-Away on March 18, that will continue until May 27. Ten winners will receive $200 worth of PACIFICPOINTS that can be used like cash for Shell fuel or Foody’s store items. Winners will be announced on the IP&E official account Instagram Story at noon every Friday. Those who receive a notification that they have won are advised to confirm that the message came from the official Shell and Foody’s account: @shellfoodysguam.

"The privacy and security of our customers is our top priority," the release stated. "We encourage all customers to be vigilant in avoiding online scams and should not share any personal information with an unverified account."