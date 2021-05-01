IP&E launches reusable bag program; phases out single-use plastic bags

The IP&E management team, Shell Stations and Foody’s in Guam have taken action toward reducing waste during Earth Month. As of April 16, all Guam Foody’s stores and Shell Shops phased out disposable bags entirely and implemented the use of reusable bags, including the Foody’s black bag, according to a release from IP&E.

Brian Bamba, IP&E managing director, said, “We are excited about launching this program in all our stores here on Guam. This initiative supports our efforts to reduce waste and is part of an overarching company mission to find opportunities that shape a more sustainable energy future for our islands. We encourage our customers to join us in this effort and reduce the amount of plastic that is discarded by replacing single-use plastic bags with a reusable bag.”

Through June 30, Foody’s store customers who purchase $7 or more will receive a free reusable bag with their store purchase. Customers who spend less than $7 can buy a reusable bag for 99 cents.

The Foody’s reusable bags come in two sizes and can be folded to carry in a purse or pocket. “We had our team test the prototypes of these bags because we really wanted to give our customers something that would be useful in their everyday life,” said Bill Ada, director of retail operations and marketing.

“In order to be successful in building a sustainable future we need to change our behaviors and attitudes toward reducing waste and minimizing our carbon footprint," Ada added. "Eliminating single-use plastic bags is one of many things we can do to make a difference and while the Guam law will go into effect later this year, we have been planning to do this even prior to the law being passed but delayed implementation due to the pandemic."