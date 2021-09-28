There’s a new option for Guamanians wanting their groceries or hot dinner delivered to their homes.

Island Choice has started Island Choice Grocery, the first they said that offers Guam’s first free grocery and hot dinner delivery service. Delivery is free islandwide, and residents on island can get their deliveries the same day when ordering before noon.

Island Choice representatives said their combination of grocery and hot meal deliveries comes at a time when the island is witnessing record high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“Locals can now get their groceries delivered safely with contactless delivery and payment options,” according to Island Choice, in part, in a press release.

Island Choice was founded in 1993 and has two corporate divisions: Island Choice Drinking Water and Island Choice Grocery.

“Having earned the trust and support from the Guam community these past 28 years, we believe strongly in giving back to the community and helping everyone out during these challenging times by offering free grocery and hot dinner delivery,” said Island Choice Vice President Perry Perez.

“Delivery and customer service is in our DNA. We appreciate all the trust the island community has given us for almost three decades, and we will continue to offer the best products and services to all members of our community.”

The company isn’t the first to deliver meals. During the pandemic, more restaurants like KFC started offering delivery services, but Guam also has seen several meal delivery programs start up, such as Grab and Grub, and Good to Go. And grocery stores, such as Pay-Less have started curbside pickup.

Delivery islandwide

Island Choice deliveries are available seven days a week for northern and central Guam. This includes Yigo, Dededo, Tumon, Barrigada, Tamuning, Mongmong, Toto, Maite, Mangilao, Chalan Pago, Sinajana, Hagåtña and Agana Heights.

Deliveries are available every Wednesday and Saturday for southern villages, including Asan, Piti, Yona, Santa Rita, Hågat, Talo'fo'fo', Humåtak, Inalåhan, Malesso.

Hot dinner deliveries are 5:30-7:30 p.m. offered Monday to Friday to northern and central Guam. All hot dinners are cooked by professional caterers, and customers can get their freshly cooked dinner, as well as their groceries, delivered all at the same time.

Users can place their order by downloading the Island Choice Grocery app or by visiting the Island Choice Grocery website islandchoicegrocery.com.

On the app or website, customers can select their grocery products and choose a delivery time. Island Choice's trained staff will then pick the best quality products at major grocery stores in Guam. Prior to delivery, the driver will call, and once they reach the home then customers can inspect the delivery to ensure all items they have ordered are there.

Additionally, if customers are not satisfied with any of the delivered items, they can return those items back to their driver, and they won’t be charged for those items.