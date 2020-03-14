Island sustainability conference to shift from hotel venue to online

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Guam has changed the venue for this year's Conference on Island Sustainability from the Hyatt Regency Guam to a virtual setting.

The 11th University of Guam Conference on Island Sustainability, scheduled to take place from March 30 to April 3, will transition into a virtual conference on the original dates and a festival to take place later this year.

The virtual conference will be broadcast worldwide from the UOG campus, UOG announced Friday.

More details will follow. Then, in the second half of this year, the university and the governor will host an in-person Guam Green Growth Festival featuring inspiring talks, entertainment, and an update on the local implementation of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

“As island people, we remain resilient and prepared to adapt to the challenges before us,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and UOG President Thomas Krise, co-chairs of the conference, said in a joint statement. “All efforts to promote social distancing and reduce large gatherings must be taken seriously, and we will take action to protect our participants while proceeding with determination to achieve a sustainable global future,” both said, in part.