IT&E and IP&E announced Thursday the launch of PACIFICPOINTS, a new loyalty program that awards points that can be redeemed for vouchers for purchases at IT&E, Shell and Foody’s Guam or converted to United MileagePlus, according to a release from IT&E.

PACIFICPOINTS gives customers more options to accumulate points from day-to-day activities like paying IT&E bills, fueling up at Shell and shopping at Foody’s Guam.

To celebrate the launch, the first 3,000 members to use their PACIFICPOINTS membership during any transaction at Shell, IT&E and Foody’s will get 100 bonus points.

There are additional promotions lined up for IT&E and IP&E customers, the release stated. Members who purchase V-Power fuel at any Shell in Guam and Saipan will receive double PACIFICPOINTS until Jan. 31, 2021. Also, they can earn 500 bonus points at IT&E when they purchase select phones, including the new Samsung Note20 series and other Samsung and Apple devices, on a 12- or 24-month contract; or activate a Device Payment Plan or Bring Your Phone plan on a 12- or 24-month contract.

For a limited time, Shell Lucky 7 customers will be able to transfer Lucky 7 Points to PACIFICPOINTS. To transfer pointsustomers can email their PACIFICPOINTS registered ID and Lucky 7 number to lucky7@ipehq.com by Dec. 31.

“We are excited to provide additional value to our subscribers. PACIFICPOINTS is replacing our previous rewards program and will give our subscribers the ability to earn more points in more ways and redeem more rewards. This is one of the many ways we show our appreciation for our subscribers and their continued loyalty,” said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E.

“We understand that customers can choose where and how they spend their hard-earned dollars. For many years, our customers earned great rewards with our Lucky 7 Loyalty Program. With our partnership offers in PACIFICPOINTS, those rewards are better and the value greater. Customers earn rewards with fuel purchases at Shell, convenience items at Foody’s and bill payments at IT&E. This is a great way for customers to stack up on savings while spending on everyday essentials. The convenient mobile app enables customers to see how much they are earning and customize their rewards to work best for their personal needs,” said Brian Bamba, managing director, IP&E.

Key features of the new loyalty program include free membership; points earned easily when paying monthly IT&E bills, when fueling up at Shell stations in Guam and the CNMI, making purchases at Foody's Guam; promotions to allow members to earn more points; upgrades to elite tiers for more privileges; points as good as cash; and points that do not expire when customer earns or redeems at least once a year.

Early registration for PACIFICPOINTS began Oct. 23, for customers enrolled in IT&E's previous loyalty program and IP&E’s Lucky 7 program.

To learn more about PACIFICPOINTS visit pacificpoints.com or download the mobile app.