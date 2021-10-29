Guam is now playing a role in international multiplayer gaming, as a server and data center hub for OneQode, a global infrastructure-as-a-service company based in Australia, IT&E announced in a press release.

Bilateral network peering between OneQode and IT&E was established in October 2021 and in May, IT&E provided OneQode with an ethernet private line and intercable landing transport between Guam’s RTI and Tata cable landing stations, IT&E stated in the release.

By using Guam as a hub, gaming studios, publishers and server providers can connect players throughout the Asia-Pacific region so they can engage with each other in real time on a level playing field. In addition, Guam and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Home Internet, BEAM and data subscribers can enjoy high-speed connectivity to OneQode’s services.

“Until now, Guam and CNMI locals have had subpar connectivity to our Guam gaming hub, but that’s now starting to change, thanks to IT&E,” said Matt Shearing, CEO of OneQode. “We’re excited to be interconnected with IT&E, working together to drive the gaming experience in the region forward.”

The Guam gaming hub has already been a part of a major gaming event, IT&E stated in the release. OneQode, in partnership with Australian tournament organizer Oceanic Esports, hosted a five-day CS:GO tournament in May that included 96 total participants from nine countries.

“Our collaboration with OneQode is ideal for providing gamers in the Asia-Pacific region with connections they need. We’re thrilled that our world-class services will help highlight Guam as an epicenter for telecommunications,” said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E.