With the island slowly reopening, IT&E announced its new store hours at mall locations.

Additionally, Guam and CNMI postpaid subscribers can enjoy no data caps until May 15, according to a press release from the company. Starting May 16, all postpaid accounts will revert to their regular data buckets.

"As the situation changes in our communities, we want to ensure our subscribers have access to the latest information and can continue to complete education requirements, perform work remotely and stay in touch with loved ones," said Jim Oehlerking, IT&E chief executive officer. "We believe that this extension will help our subscribers as we transition back into normal routines."

IT&E stores will be open for payments, renewals, new activations, prepaid purchases and accessory purchases. Technical support and all other services will be available at the Harmon store.

Business hours

Harmon: 9-10 a.m. manåmko' hour; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. regular hours, Monday to Friday.

GPO: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday to Saturday

Micronesia Mall: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday to Saturday

Agana Shopping Center: 10-11 a.m. manåmko' hour; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday to Saturday

Andersen Air Force Base: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday to Saturday