IT&E donates mobile devices in support of Catholic Social Service Giving Tuesday

IT&E donated six BLU C5L devices equipped with a push-to-talk application and data service to Catholic Social Service in support of its Giving Tuesday event on Dec. 1, IT&E stated in a press release. Members of the organization used the devices to communicate as they coordinated the curbside distribution of 1,000 bags of food from the organization’s Barrigada facility.

“Catholic Social Service has been serving our community for decades with unwavering commitment," said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E. "Through their work, they touch the lives of many and make an incredible impact. We thank them for the opportunity to do our part to support their mission.”

Catholic Social Service is one of the many organizations that IT&E unites with to alleviate hardships and build a stronger, happier community, IT&E said in the release.