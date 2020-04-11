Patients admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital can now communicate face-to-face with their physicians, nurses and caretakers, as well as family members, through tablets.

IT&E donated 10 Samsung Galaxy tablets with 4G LTE data service for patients awaiting their COVID-19 results or patients who have been confirmed positive and are in need of observation or critical care.

The tablets would provide safe face-to-face communication between patients and medical professionals, as well as with family members who are not allowed in the isolation wings.

"When GMHA reached out we were eager to help any way we could to alleviate some of the anxiety the patients and their families experience being separated and to help our medical staff provide the best care they can, while staying safe enough to continue to care for others," Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E, said.

The retail value of the devices and services is $7,500, the company stated.