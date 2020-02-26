IT&E donates $5,000 to help Philippines and Australia

With the help of its subscribers, local telecomm company IT&E was able to donate $5,000 to the American Red Cross and the Andrea R. Ilao Foundation to aid victims of the recent disasters in Australia and the Philippines.

The donation will be divided evenly between the two efforts.

From Jan. 23 to 31, Guam and CNMI subscribers were invited to help those affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in the Philippines and the wildfires in Australia via IT&E’s text-to-donate line or by visiting any IT&E store. IT&E is matching every dollar from the text and in-store donations. In addition, a portion of proceeds from all accessory sales in January was earmarked for the donation.

“Our thoughts are with the many people whose lives have been devastated by these natural disasters. We are humbled by the generosity of our IT&E family and remain committed to doing our part to help those in need in the communities around us," said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E.

The American Red Cross will send donations to aid relief efforts in Australia. Chita Blaise, CEO of American Red Cross Guam Chapter, thanked IT&E for supporting the organization's efforts to help others.

The Andrea R. Ilao Foundation will add IT&E’s donation to the proceeds of a fundraising golf tournament in March to benefit those affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

"After watching the devastation of the Taal Volcano eruption on TV, and with the suffering that the victims have to endure, only one thought comes to mind, ‘we need to help!’ And I thought about a golf tournament to do this, which is something I also do for the Red Cross," said Ed Ilao, president of the Andrea Ilao Foundation and member of the American Red Cross Guam Chapter board of directors.