IT&E introduces new loyalty program

IT&E telecommunications is introducing its new loyalty rewards program, which expands the partnership to other businesses.

After Nov. 30, IT&E will award PacificPoints to customers who sign up for the program, IT&E stated in a notice to customers. Currently, customers are able to apply points directly to United MileagePlus miles.

The new program still provides the option to convert points into United MileagePlus Miles. It also includes the opportunity to earn free fuel from Shell, IT&E bill rebates, and free store items from Foody’s Guam, IT&E stated in the notice.

Any points previously earned from IT&E’s United MileagePlus Reward Program will remain in the customer's United MileagePlus account as determined by United.

Customers are asked to activate their accounts with PacificPoints and download the telecommunication company’s app. Customers can check out pacificpoints.com.