IT&E launches plug-and-play home Wi-Fi

IT&E has launched its Ready WiFi, a broadband product that will bring high speed internet into the homes of Guam’s residents with no additional installation requirements other than placing the device strategically for maximum coverage.

Ready to use, residents can start using the internet on their phones, tablets, laptops and other devices instantly.

“We’re very excited to be offering a home broadband product to our subscribers. Powered by our excellent 4G LTE data network, Ready WiFi is easy to use and will meet all the internet connectivity needs of a home, from streaming movies and shows to smooth video conferencing,” said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E.

Subscribers will be able to access the internet via a router that will connect to the nearest cellular tower and deliver 4G LTE Data to their home. For the best experience, up to 5 devices can be connected at a time.

Subscribers can take advantage of a 7-day trial.

"In the age of working and studying from home, streaming entertainment and the reliance on the internet to communicate with loved ones near and far, Ready WiFi is designed for the modern-day household," the company stated.

The key benefits of IT&E’s Ready WiFi, according to the company, are:

• Instant – Ready WiFi is a plug-and-play device. Because the router uses IT&E’s 4G LTE data network, the connection is already available. Once the device is plugged into a power source, WiFi is ready to use.

• Powerful – Powered by IT&E’s 4G LTE data, Ready WiFi offers fast internet connection on the widest network in Guam and the Marianas.

• Affordable – For as low as $40 a month, subscribers can stay connected.